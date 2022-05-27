'He's among few players who could get best out of Kohli': AUS great hails RCB's 'brilliant decision' to name Faf skipper

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have looked a different outfit in 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Besides, a few lows in the league stage, they have looked more dominant than with players having a defined role. So what has changed for the Red and Gold? Former Australia cricketer Shane Watson listed quite a few factors but failed the “brilliant tactical decision” to name Faf du Plessis the leader as the main reason. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Speaking on The Grade Cricketer after RCB's 14-run win against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday in Kolkata, Watson admitted that the side were one of his favourites even before the tournament had kicked off, owing to their brilliant auction.

Watson then hailed the decision to name Faf as their skipper, opining that it was the right move after Kohli had stepped down after the end of the 2021 season.

“If even the tournament started, RCB were one of my favourites because of how well they did in the auction and how well-balanced their squad is. Faf du Plessis was a great buy for them. Because knowing that Virat was going to step down, Faf was probably was one of the only few players I think would do a brilliant job by getting the best out of Virat as not the captain and steer the franchise into right direction. It was tactically a brilliant decision. He is great guy and very good leader,” he said.

Watson also listed Josh Hazelwood, Harshal Patel and Dinesh Karthik as they other players who played a key role in RCB's run to the playoffs for the third consecutive season. However, this was the first time in three years the franchise managed to cross the Eliminator hurdle.

“Josh Hazlewood, he has shown that previously with CSK, and now his bowling the T20s has gone through the roof in the last 18 months. Harshal Patel has been for value again. But the biggest standout has been Dinesh Karthik. Look at the innings against Lucknow. RCB could have stagnated a bit but he got 32 of some 16 balls to provide that extra little burst,” said Watson.

RCB will take on RR in Qualifier 2 on Friday in Ahmedabad.

