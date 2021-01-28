IND USA
'He's become smarter': Monty Panesar says tackling Indian spinner will be key for England during Test series
File photo of former England spinner Monty Panesar(Getty Images)
File photo of former England spinner Monty Panesar(Getty Images)
‘He’s become smarter’: Monty Panesar says tackling Indian spinner will be key for England during Test series

Monty Panesar suggested that Ashwin will come into the series ‘with tons of confidence’ after a terrific series on the Aussie soil.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:50 PM IST

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has stated that the result of upcoming India vs England Test series will depend upon how the English batsmen play Indian senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The veteran off-spinner had a fantastic Test series Down Under, which India won 2-1, and will be considered as one of the crucial bowlers against England in the four-match Test series which begins from February 5 in Chennai.

While speaking to the Times of India, Panesar suggested that Ashwin will come into the series ‘with tons of confidence’ after a terrific series on the Aussie soil.

“Ashwin had a great tour of Australia and will come into the series with tons of confidence. How England play Ashwin will decide the outcome of the series. Ashwin has become smarter with the way he has bowled in recent times and is in prime form,” Panesar told TOI.

ALSO READ | Umpire Bruce Oxenford calls time on international career

Panesar expressed that the absence of Ravindra Jadeja will be a big setback for the hosts as Ashwin would need support from the other end to maintain pressure. The left-arm spinner is likely to miss the majority of the England Tests after fracturing his thumb in the third Test against Australia.

“Jadeja will be missed. The second spinner will be crucial for India as Ashwin will need support from the other end to put England under pressure. They have named Axar Patel in the squad but I do believe that Jadeja adds a different dimension to the Indian team,” added Panesar.

The former English spinner also suggested that captain Joe Root will have to play well if England are looking for a series win in India.

“If England are to have a chance of winning the series, Root will have to bat well. He needs to bat for long periods of time just like Alastair Cook did during the 2012-13 series. He has been brilliant in Sri Lanka and I do hope Root continues batting in the same way against India,” Panesar said.

