'He's exactly this, leadership is positive': Mushtaq Ahmed lists 3 reasons why Pakistan star is similar to Imran Khan

Multan Sultans, the defending Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, continue their domination in the ongoing season as they won 10 out of their 11 matches so far to reach the final. Their assistant coach, Mushtaq Ahmed, has lauded skipper Mohammad Rizwan and likened his leadership qualities to the great Imran Khan.

In an interview with cricketpakistan.com.pk, Sultan's Ahmed commented that Rizwan is a great leader who communicates very clearly.

“One of the most important things when it comes to winning is the leadership quality and Rizwan is a great leader. He keeps everyone in loop and works with the players to execute the game plans,” he said.

When asked whether the change in captaincy was the turning point for the team, Mushtaq explained:

“There are a lot of factors which come into play and you just don’t focus on one element; for the players to trust their captain, the chemistry to be matched between the players and the captain. When players respect you as a captain or as a coach, they will automatically give more value to your opinions and will try to carry out the plans.

“It goes back to the old adage which states that it is not the medicine that cures you but the belief you have on the doctor’s treatment. So, Rizwan’s captaincy was definitely a factor but the credit also is with the players for their togetherness."

And finally, legendary leg-spinner Ahmed drew parallels between wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan and World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan.

“There are three things which are required in leadership. One, you have to be honest. Second, you have to lead by example and through your performances. Lastly, you need to be a decision-maker. All these three things are present in him [Rizwan]. He often tells players when he feels that they did not put in the effort. So, the balance between being soft and jolly while also firm is very important.

“I remember when I conceded 70-odd runs in Brisbane and Imran bhai came up to me and backed me for trying my level best. I think it is important to back your players as a leader because it gives you the desire to go out there and prove their belief in you. Rizwan is exactly this way and his leadership is huge positive,” concluded Mushtaq.