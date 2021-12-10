'He's gone personally to each of us': Rohit on Dravid's 'process' after becoming India head coach

India's newly appointed ODI skipper Rohit Sharma has lavished praise on head coach Rahul Dravid, describing the legendary batter's work ethic which rubs off on the team members as well. Dravid took charge of the Indian team after the 2021 T20 World Cup and started his campaign on a positive note, registering a 3-0 T20I series win against New Zealand last month.

As the Indian team gears up for the South African challenge, Rohit feels Dravid will be able to embed "process" in the side. The seasoned opener is confident of Dravid making the players work hard collectively as a unit.

"Rahul Bhai was a brilliant cricketer, we all know that without a doubt. We all know how he has played his cricket. He himself has come out and said on so many occasions that he was not so talented. He had to work so hard to get where he is today. I think that is going to reflect on this team as well," Rohit told Boria Majumdar on his show 'Backstage with Boria'.

"Making sure that we work hard as a team. That nothing is given on a platter to anyone. He will make you work hard. Obviously, when you do that, when you enjoy that process, you feel good about it. Because there is a process that has been put in place," he added.

Rohit also said that the legendary Indian batter spoke "personally" to every player after taking charge as the head coach. The five-time IPL winning skipper reiterated that Dravid will be able to form a structure and define the role of every individual.

"And there is a structure as well. So people will enjoy that. Guys that are coming in, going out. They will have so much clarity about why they were out of the team, why they came into the team and all that. That is something that he will be able to create.

"If I’m not wrong, he’s gone personally to each one of us and spoken about what they feel about themselves and what sort of role they look for in this team and what they have to offer, which position will be their best position to bat, etc. Same with the bowlers as well," Rohit further said.

Rohit also opened up on the team's preparation for the South Africa series where they are scheduled to play three Tests and as many ODIs. The newly-promoted Test vice-captain said that they are looking to set up similar types of pitches at home.

"You got to be ready, but that’s where I am going to try and plan. We are not going to get pitches like South Africa here in India. But we’re going to try and do something similar to what we’re going to expect in South Africa. The bounce and all that is not going to be the same, but we need to come close to what we expect there," said Rohit.

