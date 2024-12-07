'He's got no clue, Jas': Virat Kohli's vicious stump-mic sledge at McSweeney as Jasprit Bumrah troubles Aussie youngster

Stump mic back-and-forth has been some of the most memorable parts of India’s tours in Australia in the recent past, meaning broadcasters try to pump up the mic sensitivity and make the most of the witty banter that the players on the field share. Virat Kohli was unsurprisingly the focus of one of these incidents during day one of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match in Adelaide, as he tried to get on the nerves of the Australian batters in search of a wicket. India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli after the dismissal of Australia's Usman Khawaja during the day one of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval.(AP)

In a clip posted by Star Sports on social media platform X, Kohli can be seen reacting after a delivery bowled by Jasprit Bumrah beats opener Nathan McSweeney all ends up in just his second Test match. With the ball whispering past the outside edge, Kohli sprints past the crease from his position at slip during the change of ends, loudly exclaiming “He’s got no clue, he’s got no clue Jas!”

Bumrah snaffles McSweeney the next day

Bumrah dismissed McSweeney on both occasions in Perth, getting him LBW in both innings. However, McSweeney had more success in Adelaide, looking scratchy at the start of his innings but looking more comfortable as the evening wore on.

McSweeney took a score of 37* into stumps on day one, but coming out to bat on day two, Bumrah would have the last laugh. The opener was only able to add on two more, before a very similar to the one he had no clue about the night prior managed to find his outside edge off Bumrah’s bowling, with RIshabh Pant collecting the catch behind the stumps. Having dislodged McSweeney, Bumrah had further success as he dismissed Steve Smith with a strangle down the legside to bring India back into the game.

Kohli himself also struggled with bat in the first innings of the day-night Adelaide Test match, Mitchell Starc finding his edge as the batter was caught in two minds regarding whether to play or to leave. Kohli was one of Starc’s six victims on day one as the tall left-hander took career-best figures, meaning India only put up 180 and were in dire need of all the wickets they could get at the start of the Australian innings.