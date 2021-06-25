Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘He’s like VVS Laxman, should bat in middle-order’: Former selector suggests change in batting position for India opener
cricket

‘He’s like VVS Laxman, should bat in middle-order’: Former selector suggests change in batting position for India opener

Former selector Gagan Khoda said that Shubman Gill is a middle-order batsman and ‘not an opener’. He further stated that the team management could have considered the likes of Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 06:12 PM IST
India's Shubman Gill in action during WTC Final(Action Images via Reuters)

Former selector Gagan Khoda has expressed his displeasure over India’s playing XI for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand. He spoke about young opener Shubman Gill who was named in the 15-man squad, ahead of the likes of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul. The Punjab cricketer had a great chance to replicate his Australia heroics but he failed to provide good starts in both innings.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda, Gagan Khoda said that Gill is a middle-order batsman and ‘not an opener’. He further stated that the team management could have considered the likes of Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw.

“It was not meant to be like this. Shubman Gill isn’t an opener. He is like VVS Laxman, he should bat in the middle-order. India should have picked Mayank Agarwal, who had only two bad Test matches. Even Prithvi Shaw was shown the door after just one failure in Australia,” Khoda was quoted as saying.

The former selector also shed light on Ravindra Jadeja, stating that the left-arm spinner was under-bowled. Khoda was of the opinion that Team India could have picked someone like Shardul Thakur in the final XI.

“India could have taken an extra batsman or a fast bowler who can bat. Someone like Shardul Thakur could have done the trick,” Khoda said.

Earlier on Wednesday, New Zealand clinched the inaugural World Test Championship title after defeating India by eight wickets at the Rose Bowl. The Indian batsmen struggled against the Kiwi pacers and were bowled out for 170, setting a paltry 139-run target for Williamson & Co. New Zealand chased it down comprehensively to become the world champions.

