'He's magnificent, destructive and a match-winner': Sangakkara hails IND's 27-year-old as 'one of the best T20 players'

India's 27-year-old promising star as been one of the highly rated T20 players from the country. Recently, India captain Rohit Sharma had hailed the youngster and his batting prowess and felt that the team needed a batsman of his ability in Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup. And now Sri Lankan cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara hailed Sanju Samson as "one of the best T20 players" before admitting that retaining him for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was a no brainer.

Samson will be leading Rajasthan Royals for the second season in a row, having made his IPL debut for the franchise back in 2013. And over the course of years, he has grown in stature and his impressive return with the bat in the last two seasons saw him make a comeback in the Indian squad for the recent T20I series against Sri Lanka at home.

During the Clubhouse conversation on Red Bull Cricket, Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket and head coach Sangakkara hailed the youngster's destructive batting and called him a match-winner. He also praised his captaincy abilities.

“Irrespective of him being the captain or the future of RR, he is one of the best T20 players,” the head coach said.

“He is a magnificent player, destructive, match-winner, has every ability that you want in a batter. He was captain before I took over last season. I have come to know him really well and admire him. He’s got such a passion for RR. He started here, he values that. He is a captain who is willing to admit that he doesn’t know everything as yet and he is going to grow into it. He’s got natural leadership qualities. He’s going to get better and better."

In IPL 2021, Samson scored 484 runs in 14 games at 40.33 and with a strike rate of 136.72 which included a century and two half-centuries. In 2020, he scored 375 runs in as many games at a strike rate of 158.89 with three half-centuries.

“He’s a simple guy, a man of few words, very grounded. He’s absolutely suited for this job and it’s made working with him so much easier and fun. He’s got a sense of humour as well, and it comes out once in a while. He’s got a lot of pride, he wants to win. All I can do is give him the best support to be able to be that leader he knows he can be," Sangakkara added.