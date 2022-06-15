Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'He's making a statement. 'I'm still here': Pathan says India star close to 'cementing spot in T20 World Cup squad'

Irfan Pathan spoke in detail about the Indian cricketer, who has impressed the former pacer with his performances in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.
Team India in action during 3rd T20I.(ANI)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 03:36 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India returned to winning ways in the third T20I of the series against South Africa, beating Temba Bavuma's side by 48 runs in Vizag. Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal were the stars with the ball for India, registering figures of 4/25 and 3/20 respectively, as India bowled the visitors out on 131 in the 180-run chase. With the bat, Ruturaj Gaikwad made a much-needed return to run-scoring with a half-century (57 off 35 balls), while his opening partner Ishan Kishan also put another fifty-plus score (54 off 35 balls).

Ishan has been in fine touch in the ongoing series, registering scores of 76, 34, and 54 in the first three games. The left-handed opener came on the back of a poor run in the 2022 Indian Premier League, and even as he made a nervy start in the first T20I in Delhi, Ishan eventually picked up pace to top-score for India in the innings.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan spoke in detail about the youngster following the game, and said that he is making a case for India's T20 World Cup squad with such performances.

“He has been criticised a lot because he doesn't play the way he is expected to. He takes a lot of pressure,” Pathan began during the post-match show on Star Sports.

“But he runs very fast and he gives you an option as a left-hander in the opening order. So, it creates a lot of difference. There's a right-left combination where the ball is moving a little, and the surface also has an extra bounce, so it is quite helpful. So, with his performances, he is making a statement - 'I'm still here'.

“When we talk about Mission Melbourne, he's doing his best to cement his spot in the T20 World Cup squad. He's playing brilliantly, his off-side play is also becoming a lot better,” said the former Indian left-armer.

Team India will return to action on Friday for the fourth T20I of the series in Rajkot. The Rishabh Pant-led Indian team faces yet another must-win situation in the game, as it trails the five-match series 1-2.

