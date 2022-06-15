Home / Cricket / 'Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me': Umar Akmal slams ex-Pakistan coach and Waqar Younis in scathing rant
'Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me': Umar Akmal slams ex-Pakistan coach and Waqar Younis in scathing rant

  • Out of favour Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal went on a rant against the team's former head coach Mickey Arthur and former bowling coach Waqar Younis.  
Umar Akmal went on a rant against two former members of Pakistan's coaching structure
Updated on Jun 15, 2022
By HT Sports Desk

Umar Akmal was rated as one of the next big things for Pakistan when he burst on to international cricket scoring a century on his Test debut in New Zealand against an attack that had the likes of Shane Bond and Daniel Vettori in 2009. However, the right handed batter's career fell of the rails and has been laden with controversy, including a ban for not reporting approaches related to fixing.

Akmal has been known for making controversial statements in the media as well and he has received a showcause notice in the past for giving unauthorized interviews. He is now in the news once again for a rant in which he slammed former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur and former bowling coach and pace great Waqar Younis. 

"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me but the team management at that time did not raise a voice for me and they have been silent till today. However, Mickey Arthur later did admit that he used harsh words on me," Akmal is quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

"I am among those rare cricketers of Pakistan who have been ignored at every turn," he said.

Akmal further added that he requested Imran Khan to talk to management regarding his batting position during the 2016 World Cup.

"I asked Imran Khan to recommend team management to send me at number three. Imran Khan himself asked Waqar Younis why I was not a part of the top-order," Akmal said.

"Waqar Younis was a legendary fast bowler but I could not understand him as a head coach," he added.

