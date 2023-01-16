'He's not an opener, needs to change his strategy': Azharuddin's massive remark on Babar, gives verdict on his captaincy

Babar Azam's position in the Pakistan cricket team as a captain has been under threat. There have also long been discussions about his batting as well, especially in the T20 format. His dwindling form in the shortest format affected Pakistan immensely during their T20 World Cup campaign where they had reached the final as well. Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, in a massive remark about the star Pakistan batter, offered an advice. He also gave a verdict on Babar's captaincy.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the International T20 league in the United Arab Emirates, Azharuddin was asked how Babar should approach T20 cricket where he tends to struggle with his strike rate. The India batting legend recalled the T20 World Cup saying that he needs to change his strategy as a batter and rather bat at No.4 for Pakistan.

“Pakistan have two important openers - Rizwan and Babar. In the last big tournament, Babar was dismissed lbw a lot of times. These are the things you need to think of. If you are not getting runs at the top of the order then you should bat at No.3 or 4 and it would benefit Pakistan as well. You need to change your strategy because he is naturally not an opener,” he said.

There have also been reports emerging that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to remove Babar from captaincy in one of the three formats with Shan Masood emerging as a strong candidate to replace him.

Azharuddin, however, feels that it would be wrong to judge a player's captaincy i such a short time.

“Every person takes time to learn. How long has it been? 1-2 years? Give him some time. It is not easy to judge captaincy is such a short time,” he said.

