'He's not invincible': Ian Bishop reveals reasons behind Jasprit Bumrah's success across formats

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah once again put his best foot forward against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2021 encounter last week, as he registered figures of 14/1 in his 4 overs. Bumrah's spell was crucial in the sense that SRH had a target of 151 to chase, and David Warner and Jonny Bairstow had given the team a fantastic start.

Bumrah restricted the run flow in his four overs, which built pressure on SRH batsmen, and eventually, they fell short of the target by 13 runs.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop said that Team India would be pleased to have someone like Bumrah who is sensational across all formats.

Bishop also explained the reasons behind his success.

"He has had at periods when he has not been at his best and he has gone for runs. So it's not like he is invincible," he said.

"But he has such a great understanding on when to bowl what - those slower balls, those off-cutters, when he goes for yorkers, when he pulls his lengths back," he added.

"That is similar to what Bhuvneshwar Kumar at his best can do, when he is in good rhythm, and he is thinking through.

"Maybe not as good as Bumrah, but close. Jasprit is amazing when he is in control. I cannot imagine how please Team India and Mumbai Indians are that guy is fit to play across all formats," Bishop signed off.

