‘He’s not trying to slog every ball’: Sunil Gavaskar praises India youngster for playing ‘smart and intelligent cricket’

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is currently enjoying a purple patch in his career. The youngster has been ticking all the boxes ever since he took the field against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series which India won 2-1.

He continued his excellent form back home as he was among runs in the Test series against England and scored his first century on home soil. Later, he starred again in the recently-concluded ODI rubber, scoring back-to-back half-centuries.

His 78-run knock in the final ODI against England helped the hosts reach 329. In reply, the tourists were restricted to 322 runs and India won the game by seven runs.

Former Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was left impressed with Pant’s fearless knock in the series decider. While speaking on Star Sports network, the former Indian skipper heaped praise on the youngster for adapting his game to the match situation

“Very, very impressed. He is carrying on the good form he has been in the past three-four months. Most of all, he is playing smart and intelligent cricket. He is not trying to slog every ball.

“He is waiting for the right ball to come when the ball is tossed up and within his range, that's when he is playing the big shot. Otherwise, look at some of the other shots he has played. He has used the bottom hand to a good effect. He knows exactly where the fielders are. Therefore, he is making sure he is hitting the ball in vacant spaces,” said Gavaskar.

After a successful run in the last few months, Pant will be shifting his focus to the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which commences from April 9. On Tuesday, he was appointed as the new skipper of Delhi Capitals as Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder injury. This will be 23-year-old Pant’s debut as IPL captain. The wicketkeeper-batsman has captained Delhi's state team in the past.

“Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled,” Pant said after being named as DC captain.

