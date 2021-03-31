'Well deserved': Ponting says Rishabh Pant deserves DC captaincy in IPL 2021

Ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Wednesday remarked Rishabh Pant deserves to be DC captain considering his recent performances.

Ponting's statement arrives after Rishabh Pant was announced as Delhi Capitals skipper on Tuesday as Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out the entire season due to a shoulder injury he sustained while fielding during the recently-concluded India vs England ODI series.

"Unfortunate that Shreyas will miss the tournament, but looking forward to seeing @RishabhPant17 grab his opportunity. It's well deserved for his recent performances and he's coming in with a lot of confidence. I'm convinced captaincy will make him an even better player," tweeted Ponting.

Later on, Ponting also added: "The previous two seasons under Shreyas' leadership have been incredible, and the results speak for themselves. This is a tremendous opportunity for young Rishabh, who is coming off successful stints against Australia and England which will no doubt give him the confidence needed to take on a new role that comes with a lot more responsibility. The coaching group is excited to work with him, and we can't wait for the season to get started."

In the last few months, swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been in sublime form. He produced some match-winning innings during the Test series in Australia, the Test series against England back home, and the recent ODI series against the Brits.

His standout performances, however, include 89 not out against the Aussies in Brisbane as he helped India seal the series 2-1 and breach their oppositions' fortress, the Gabba, after 32 years.

His ton against England in the 4th Test in Ahmedabad was another memorable knock. India won that game by an innings and 25 runs to clinch the four-match series 3-1.

On his new role, Pant in a statement said, "Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals."

IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.