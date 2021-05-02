'He's shocked and disappointed': Tom Moody reveals David Warner's reaction to Sunrisers Hyderabad captaincy snub

Tom Moody, Sunrisers Hyderabad's director of cricket has revealed that David Warner is 'shocked and disappointed' following his snub as the team captain but insisted that the Australia batsman understands the rationale behind the move.

Warner, on Saturday, was axed as SRH captain after the team suffered five defeats from six matches, with Kane Williamson taking over the leadership. Moody asserted that the decision to remove Warner as captain was not easy but the bigger picture was to get over his past achievements for the team.

"We had to make the hard call. Somebody has to miss out and unfortunately, it's him. He's shocked and disappointed. Anyone would be disappointed. He has come to terms with the logic behind what we want to achieve from a franchise's perspective," Moody said prior to the start of Match 28 of the IPL 2021 between SRH and Rajasthan Royals in Delhi.

"He has rallied around the team and more importantly the team has rallied around him. I don't think what's happened in the past isn't as relevant and we have made some significant changes in the group in the last 24-48 hours."

Moody also announced that Warner will not be part of SRH's Playing XI for the clash against the Royals, explaining how the current overseas combination of Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi is working well for the franchise.

"He (David Warner) is not going to be playing in this game and that's purely a decision based on the combination. We've come to the conclusion that at this stage two overseas bat, an all-rounder and Rashid Khan is our best combination. We looked at it very closely. Obviously Bairstow's form and Williamson's form is at a great height and we are very thrilled with the way they are playing," Moody added.