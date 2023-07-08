‘He’s smiling a little too much’: Warner's antics raises eyebrows, Aussie legend raises doubt over his spot in team

Despite Australia being 2-0 ahead in the ongoing Ashes, their opener batter David Warner has attracted several criticisms over his form. Warner was dismissed for 1 by Stuart Broad in the second innings of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds. It was the 17th time Broad got the better of Warner in the traditional format of the game.

David Warner reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket for 1(AFP)

If we look at Warner's stats at the ongoing Ashes, the left-handed batter has accumulated 141 runs from six innings at an average of 23.50, with 66 being his highest score so far.

Former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy took a dig at Warner, also questioning his spot in the XI.

“He’s smiling a little too much. I’m hopeful it’s not a smile and it just looks like a smile,” Healy told Channel 9. “Not only is Broad unsettling him, but worldwide bowlers over the last two years have not had much trouble with him.

“I worry whether we can pick him again, even in the next Test.”

Meanwhile, Warner too has announced that the next summer at Australia will be his final outing in the red-ball format. He had made the announcement ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, which Australia won by 209 runs.

Warner had then said that he wants to end his Test career following Australia's Test match against Pakistan in January at his home ground in Sydney.

"You've got to score runs. I've always said the (2024) World Cup would probably be my final game," Warner said on Saturday.

"I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series.

“If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then.”

Meanwhile, Day 4 of the ongoing Ashes Test is yet to start as play has been delayed due to rain. Travis Head along with Mitchell Marsh had helped Australia reach 116/4 at stumps on Day 3 and they currently have a lead of 142 runs.

Australia are 2-0 up in the five-match Ashes series against Ben Stokes' England.

