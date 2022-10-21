'Hetmyer waiting for West Indies team at airport': Netizens spark meme fest after Ireland knock Windies out of T20 WC

Shimron Hetmyer became the talk of the town after Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Ireland to bow out of the ICC World T20 2022 on Friday. The most successful side in the history of the T20 World Cup has failed to qualify for the Super 12 phase of the showpiece event. Paul Stirling's blistering knock powered Ireland to a famous win over the Men from the Caribbean in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

After making an awful start in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, the Men from the Caribbean recorded an embarrassing 9-wicket defeat at the hands of Ireland in their must-win clash on Friday. Celebrating Ireland's qualification to the Super 12 stage of the World Cup, fans and followers of the game triggered a hilarious meme fest following the premature exit of the two-time world champions - the West Indies.

Batting first in their crucial encounter at the Bellerive Oval, Pooran-led West Indies managed to post 146-5 in 20 overs. Brandon King played a sublime knock of 62 off 48 balls while Ireland's Gareth Delany emerged as the pick of the bowlers. Delany bagged three wickets and leaked only 186 runs. Staging one of the biggest upsets in the group stage of the T20 World Cup, Stirling-starrer Ireland completed the run-chase in just 17.3 overs to eliminate the West Indies from the World Cup. Stirling smashed 66* off 48 balls while Lorcan Tucker remained unbeaten on 45 off 35 balls.

For the second time since the inception of the T20 World Cup, Ireland have made it to the second round of the showpiece event. Ireland had last entered the second round of the T20 World Cup back in 2009. Either Scotland or Zimbabwe can join Ireland in the Super 12 phase of the 2022 T20 World Cup on Friday.

