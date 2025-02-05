'Hey Kohli, I have never seen you bat this slowly': Pat Cummins' cheeky dig at Virat hypes Champions Trophy rivalry

The Champions Trophy is around the corner and things have started heating up with eight teams set to participate in the prestigious 50-over tournament to prove their supremacy over each other. The eight-team tournament will feature 15 matches and will be played across Pakistan and Dubai. Australia, who won the last 50-over ICC tournament - 2023 ODI World Cup, will start the favourites in the tournament as Pat Cummins and Co. have shown good consistency over the past few years when it comes to the ICC events. However, the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph put Rohit Sharma and Co. in the same bracket as they ended their ICC title drought last year and are now hungry to add more trophies to their cabinet. India's Virat Kohli (L) runs between the wickets past Australia's captain Pat Cummins (C) during an ODI match.(AFP)

Australia skipper Cummins recently took digs at the stars from the opposition teams in a recent commercial advertisement for the Champions Trophy. He also took a shot at Virat Kohli in the commercial regarding his strike rate.

"Oi Ben, I am not stoked about you"

"Hey Pope, you better start praying."

"Hey Kohli, I have never seen you bat this slowly."

"More Like Quinton de Block. I am Pat Cummins for you. Get mean," Cummins said in the commercial advertisement.

India and Australia favourites for Champions Trophy 2025

India and Australia are the only teams to have won the Champions Trophy twice. India secured the crown in 2013 and shared the trophy with Sri Lanka in 2002 after the final was washed out, while Australia clinched back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2009.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, the tournament's host, will also enter the tournament as the defending champion, having won the 2017 Champions Trophy by beating India in the final.

The mega ICC event is going to be crucial for Kohli at this stage of his career, where he has been facing scrutiny for his below-par form last year across formats. India will square off against England in three ODI series beginning in Nagpur on Thursday. The 50-over action will then move to Cuttack on Sunday and the series will conclude on February 12 in Ahmedabad.

The mega ICC event, from February 19 to March 9, will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in UAE under a hybrid model.