'High level in the IPL, but...': Arshdeep Singh on challenges in international cricket after 1st T20I loss

India succumbed to a 4-run loss to the West Indies in the first T20I of their 5-match series, in a tough pill to swallow for Hardik Pandya’s young group. Despite being in a good position to win with 39 needed off 5 overs, a double-wicket maiden by Jason Holder meant some quick runs by Arshdeep Singh towards the end still weren’t enough.

Arshdeep took two wickets in the first T20I(AFP)

Arshdeep also returned with figures of 2-31 in his four overs, including a sensational penultimate over of the innings which restricted West Indies to just 149 in their first innings. Nevertheless, the batting would struggle slightly throughout, outside of an impressive debut innings of 39(22) by Tilak Varma.

Reflecting on the match in his press conference, Arshdeep was asked to comment on Tilak’s performance and how the IPL helps prepare young players for the international stage. Speaking about the 20-year-old southpaw, Arshdeep said: “We can’t call [his wicket] the turning point, that is the way he plays. He plays attacking shots, and that does give chances, but like we saw, he has a lot of talent.”

“To play that well on your debut when there is so much pressure, especially in a run-chase, in the moment he played some beautiful shots and a great innings,” continued Arshdeep. “That’s how he should back his game, and he will win the team many matches in the future.”

Tilak has enjoyed a breakthrough over the last two years, especially through the IPL where he has shown his quality in the middle order for the Mumbai Indians, despite his youth. Arshdeep is also a product of the IPL himself, his top-quality bowling in all phases of the match for the Punjab Kings shooting him into national recognition.

Maintaining consistency key in international cricket

Reflecting on the challenges players face in trying to adapt from IPL cricket to international cricket, however, the pacer said: “There’s a high level of cricket in the IPL as well, but when you come to international cricket, you know you’re here because your skill level is good enough to get you to this point.”

“The transformation is that here you have to maintain your consistency, you don’t get the chance to make too many mistakes. Those mistakes get punished more often here,” concluded Arshdeep. “So you have to have that consistency.”

Arshdeep, still only 24, and Tilak, not yet at his 21st birthday, are both examples of an Indian team transitioning towards a younger core, especially in T20Is. With names such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill also exemplify the excellent level that the IPL is able to produce in Indian domestic talent, allowing players to be exposed to and play against high-quality opposition earlier than ever.

This is an important series for these members of the team who will look to make an impact in the T20I World Cup being held in the West Indies and United States in 2024, and leaving an impression with their play is essential if they want a spot in that squad next year. For now, the focus will be on bouncing back from the loss, with the second and third T20Is set to be played in Guyana, with the last two matches of the series in Lauderhill following that.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail