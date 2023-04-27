'His biggest achievement is getting compared to MS Dhoni': Dinesh Karthik ripped apart for 'sabotaging' RCB

There seems to be no immediate end to Dinesh Karthik's woes. In red-hot form last year, Karthik has struggled big time in IPL 2023 and his repeated failures have cost Royal Challengers Bangalore more than once. From scoring 330 runs in 16 matches last year to 83 in 8, Karthik's abysmal season is beginning to fetch him the one season wonder tag. Moreover, his failure to close out matches for RCB is testing everyone's patience. Last evening at the Chinnaswamy with RCB needing to chase down 201, Karthik was their hope, but not only did he appear out of ideas during his 18-ball 22 knock, his miscommunication even resulted in a run out for Suyash Prabhudesai which irked fans even further.

Dinesh Karthik dives to reach the crease. (PTI)

Karthik's outings in IPL 2023 have cut a sorry figure with scores of 0, 9, 1*, 0, 28, 7, 16 and 22. He was expected to bear the major responsibility of a relatively inexperienced RCB middle order but the subsequent developments have been far from it. And thus, fans are not impressed. Several took to Twitter to express their displeasure towards DK, with some calling him a part-time cricketer, full-time commentator and others slamming his comparisons to the great MS Dhoni in terms of his role as a finisher.

Here are some of the reactions:

The part where Karthik was compared to Dhoni began last year, when he constantly finished matches for RCB in IPL 2022 and based on that, was even recalled to the Indian team. Karthik was their designated finisher at the T20 World Cup, where he massively underperformed and then dropped from the squad. Karthik returned to commentary duties during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, where he analysis was praised and given the mark of approval from Dhoni himself. He even engaged in certain on-air disagreements with ex-Australia star Mark Waugh.

This isn't the first time DK has received flak on social media. He was on the firing line in RCB’s first match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants as well when a fumble off the last ball cost his team the match. Needing one to win off the final ball, Harshal Patel beat Avesh Khan outside off, but DK failed to collect the ball cleanly. After two slip-ups, Karthik threw the ball but by then it was all too late.

