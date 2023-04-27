'MS Dhoni uses him like a remote control': Ex-India spinner's blazing 'he does what MSD wants' statement

The Chennai Super Kings will return to action on Thursday night when the side takes on the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. CSK are at the top of the table with five wins in seven matches, but will be aiming at exacting the loss against Royals from earlier in the season. Royals' previous game against Lucknow Super Giants – which was also the side's first game in Jaipur this year – was a low-scoring affair with KL Rahul's men registering a narrow win, and former India spinner Murali Kartik has said that the side could be inclined to give a game to Mitchell Santner. MS Dhoni(Sudipta Banerjee)

However, Kartik further stated that Maheesh Theekshana could make way for Santner instead of Matheesha Pathirana, and made a rather interesting remark on the latter.

“Mitchell Santner could replace Theekshana, if he does at all. Pathirana is a seam bowler, he bowls really well in death overs. He's emerging really well under MS Dhoni. Dhoni uses him like a remote control, Pathirana does what Dhoni wants. So, I won't replace Pathirana,” Kartik told Cricbuzz.

“Seam bowling is a weak link for CSK. Akash Singh has done well, he bowled four back-to-back overs in the previous game.. From the first day, I've been saying that Mitchell Santner bowls good against any batter in any situation. There's no better batter among bowlers than Santner. And he's a gun fielder, his arm movement is brilliant. So, for me, there's a case for his inclusion. But then, MS looks at the game differently,” Kartik further said.

In three matches this year, Pathirana has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 7.58. He has bowled particularly well in the death overs for the Super Kings and is likely to retain his place in the side for the Royals clash.

RR are currently third in the IPL 2023 table with four wins in seven matches but are on a two-match losing streak, and will be aiming to end the same later on Thursday.

