'His birthday at historic Eden. Take a bow': Sehwag leads reactions as Kohli equals Sachin’s world record of 49 ODI tons

Virat Kohli scripted history on Sunday, smacking his record-equalling 49th ODI ton as India cruised to 326/5 in 50 overs South Africa in ODI 37 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The former India captain hammered 101* off 121 balls, packed with 10 fours, to equal Sachin Tendulkar (49 ODI tons) as the two players with most centuries in ODI cricket. (IND vs SA LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES)

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching his 49th century.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his unbeaten, Kohli also built a strong partnership with Shreyas Iyer, who was eventually dismissed for 77 off 87 balls. Then, Suryakumar Yadav joined him in the middle and played a quick 14-ball 22-run knock, which was also crucial. Kohli wrapped up the innings with Ravindra Jadeja, who hammered three fours and a six. Jadeja remained unbeaten at 29 off 15 balls.

Also Read | Kohli scripts birthday fairytale, equals Tendulkar with record 49th ton vs SA

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Just as Kohli reached his historic milestone, members of the cricket fraternity took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate him. India legend Virender Sehwag led the reactions, and he wrote, “What a day to equal the great man's record of most ODI 100's. His birthday at the historic Eden Gardens. Take a bow, #ViratKohli . Congratulations on a great one, ragon mein 100, dil me Bharat.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, former teammate Harbhajan Singh also praised Kohli, and also decided to wish him on his birthday. Kohli turned 35 on Sunday. "Happy Birthday @imVkohli . Wishing you an incredible year ahead. And congratulations on 49th century Your relentless determination and unwavering commitment to the game are truly inspirational. May success, joy, and good health be your constant companions on this journey. Keep…", he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Afghan spinner, who is known to be friends with Kohli, wrote, "49th odi ton just like a WoW . Congratulations @imVkohli".

Here are the other reactions:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India haven't won a single ICC title since their 2013 Champions Trophy victory, when MS Dhoni was captain. Over the past few years, India has dominated world cricket, but have always choked in crucial situations in ICC tournaments, like their semifinal defeat vs New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON