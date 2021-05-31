‘His performance hasn’t been great’: Aakash Chopra reckons KKR won’t miss its 15.5 buy in rescheduled IPL 2021

While the BCCI has planned to conduct the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in UAE in September-October, the rescheduled tournament could witness the absence of a few overseas players. According to Australian media, fast bowler Pat Cummins may not be available for the 2nd half of the league. However, a confirmation is yet to be given by the Kolkata Knight Riders on the matter.

Meanwhile, former India and KKR player Aakash Chopra has analysed the impact of the Australian quicks’ absence on the franchise. In his latest YouTube video, the former cricketer said that the unavailability of Cummins might not be a big loss for KKR if Lockie Ferguson is available.

“KKR already have Lockie Ferguson. And in my opinion, if you have to pick one of them just as a T20 bowler, I will pick Lockie Ferguson ahead of him (Cummins). If Lockie is available and plays, it is absolutely fine. I don’t think they are going to miss Pat Cummins the bowler,” said Chopra.

“His (Cummins’) performance has not been great as a bowler. If we talk about last year, he took just 12 wickets in 14 matches, and that was in the UAE, where the remaining matches will be played. The economy was okay, less than eight. This year also, he took only nine wickets in seven matches, and he was more expensive as well, almost nine runs per over,” he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further suggested a possible replacement of the Australian quick and said that England pacer Mark Wood could fit in well.

“It could be Mark Wood. He is up there in my mind. He bowls very well; last time he had made himself unavailable, but if this time he makes himself available, then Mark Wood will be my option for the Kolkata Knight Riders,” Chopra said.

Pat Cummins, one of the players retained by KKR before 2021 auctions, was bought by the franchise for a whopping INR 15.50 crore last year and was the most expensive overseas player at the time. Last season, he scalped 12 wickets in 14 matches as KKR failed to make the playoffs. His economy rate of 7.86, however, was a little higher than his T20I economy rate of 6.94.

In IPL 2021, the right-arm quick picked up 9 wickets from 7 encounters before the tournament came to an abrupt halt.