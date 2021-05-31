Former India captain explains what Kohli and Co. need to do to cut New Zealand's 'advantage' before WTC final

The chatter and anticipation around the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand has gathered more heat since ICC's announcement of the playing conditions last week. The buzz surrounding the summit clash--slated to begin on June 18 in Southampton-- has, in fact, been in existence since the beginning of the month of May. Several cricketers (former and current) and experts are weighing in on various aspects of the grand finale. The latest to join the bandwagon is former Team India captain Dilip Vengsarkar.

The former middle-order batsman believes New Zealand will have an upper hand heading into the WTC final as the side would have played two Tests against England prior to the high-octane clash.

In an interview with Cricketnext, former selector Vengsarkar said that India will need to adapt quickly.

“Of course, New Zealand will have an advantage because they play two Tests before the WTC final. It will help them. How quickly India adapts to the conditions will be important. But, New Zealand would have already had two Tests experience and would be playing in their third Test on the trot against India, while it will be the first on the tour for Kohli And Co," said Vengsarkar.

The first of the two Tests between England and NZ will begin on June 2, whereas the second game will be played between June 10 and 14.

The Indian team is currently under quarantine in a hotel in Mumbai. The side will depart for the UK on June 2. The ICC recently confirmed that India will go through managed isolation after arriving in Southampton, the venue for the WTC final and that regular COVID-19 tests will be conducted on the Indian contingent during this period.

After the WTC final, Indian will lock horns with England in a five-match Test series.