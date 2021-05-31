'You can find 1-2, but to find 4-5 is tough': Shami names the ‘best thing’ about India’s pace bowling unit

One of the key components of India’s success in international cricket has been pace bowling. Earlier, fast bowling used to be India’s weak point with the country unable to consistently produce bowlers with pace. However, things have changed drastically in the last decade as Men in Blue now boast one of the most lethal fast-bowling units in world cricket. Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have taken the Indian pace battery to the next level.

India have reaped the benefits of having a good pace bowling unit as they have reached the pinnacle of Test cricket. After topping the points table, India will take on New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final.

Shami lauded the success of Team India’s fast-bowling unit as he claimed that they are now forcing the opposition ‘to think what wickets they want to offer us.’

"The best thing about our bowling unit is that we have 4-5 pacers who can constantly bowl at over 140-145 clicks. You can find 1-2, but to find 4-5 is tough, and we have that. We force the opposition to think what wickets they want to offer us.”

"I don't think we've had bowlers who could bowl at this pace earlier, we never had 4-5 of them coming in units. Earlier, teams used to plan easily against us but today they are forced to think otherwise," Shami told India News.

Shami also talked about the mental pressure of being in quarantine and how difficult it is.

"As a sportsman, it is really difficult. You play matches, you practice but then you have to quarantine time and again. You cannot go out, all the activities have to take place inside a room. It is very difficult as a sportsman but then in hindsight, it is necessary too. But you have to be really mentally strong for it as it is the mind that gets affected the most as you cannot go out for fresh air also. You cannot go to the gym, you cannot go to breakfast or lunch, you cannot go for practice, it gets difficult. It is a challenge and you have to be mentally strong for it.."