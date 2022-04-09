'His presence kept them going last season': Ravi Shastri picks 2 big surprises of IPL 2022

16 matches of the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) are already over, with most teams having played at least three games. Although just the start of the season, few teams have shown early signs of raising the playoff hopes while few have big names of the league have struggled to open their account. Analysing the first 16 games and the 10 teams, former India head coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday revealed the two big surprises of IPL 2022.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have soared to the top of the table with three wins in four matches. Gujarat Titans remain the only unbeaten side, while former champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are yet to get off the mark this season.

SRH lost both their first two games, while CSK and MI lost their first three matches.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Shastri expressed concern over the weak bowling department of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai. He feels that the absence of Trent Boult, and the Pandya brothers have weakened the Mumbai attack which lacks the firepower to push now.

'Two teams that have a weakened bowling department would be Mumbai and Delhi. I wouldn't say Gujarat aren't a strong team. They have enough good players there. But if you look at what Mumbai were or Delhi were, hence the comparison. Delhi had Rabada and Nortje. Mumbai had Krunal and Hardik, add Boult there and Bumrah is twice the bowler then, it's a double-edged sword then. That side now is feeling the heat because it lacks that firepower to push and Delhi are feeling it to an extent now," he said.

The former India all-rounder then dissected the reason behind CSK's struggle which he feels pertains to the poor start to the season from young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had a brilliant IPL 2021.

“Even Chennai to an extent. They had too much of experience, by 12 months or 8 months down the line you need some youth. You need some exuberance of youth there. What kept that experience going last year was the flair of Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top, who had a brilliant season, was consistent and took a lot of pressure off the seniors,” he explained.

When asked to pick the two big surprises of the season, Shastri did not hesitate to name the CSK and MI, who are the two most successful teams in the league's history.

“Mumbai and Chennai for the way they started. They are the heavyweights of the IPL - nine titles between them and they are still to open their account,” he said.

