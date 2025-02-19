Pakistan's President Asif Zardari joined thousands of fans at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday for the start of the Champions Trophy, the first international cricket tournament to be hosted in the country for three decades. Historic day as Pakistan host first international cricket tournament for three decades

The eight-nation event, which was launched with Pakistan's Air Force flying over the stadium to mark the occasion, marks the end of Pakistan's exile in terms of international tournaments and opened with Pakistan, the defending champions, taking on New Zealand.

Because of security concerns Pakistan have not held a major international tournament since they were World Cup co-hosts with India and Sri Lanka in 1996.

The one downside to the Champions Trophy is that while the cricket will be played in three cities in Pakistan, there will also be fixtures in Dubai in order to accommodate India who refuse to visit its neighbouring arch-rival.

On the field, however, it was New Zealand who made the better start as Will Young and Tom Latham both made centuries in their innings of 320-5 in 50 overs.

Sent in to bat by the Pakistanis, opener Young responded with 107 from 113 balls while Latham smashed an unbeaten 104-ball 118 on a flat National Stadium pitch.

Young and Latham revived the innings from 73-3 with a 118-run fourth wicket stand, helping their team overcome the early loss of Devon Conway , Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell .

Young hit 12 boundaries and a six in his fourth one-day international century before holing out to Naseem Shah in the 38th over.

"It means a great deal, to get the Champions Trophy under way like that, it's a great moment for me," said Young

"It was key for us to regain the momentum in overs 20-30 and the way the boys finished it off was the icing on the cake."

Latham and Glenn Phillips, who made an aggressive 39-ball 61, gave the innings more impetus as New Zealand smashed 113 in the last 10 overs and 64 in the last five.

Latham hit 10 boundaries and three sixes in his eighth one-day hundred while Phillips's robust knock had four sixes and three boundaries.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah was the best Pakistan bowler with 2-63 but fellow pacers Haris Rauf finished with 2-83 and Shaheen Afridi conceded 68 in 10 wicket-less overs each.

