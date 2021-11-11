'History won't repeat itself but a new history will be rewritten': Chopra predicts PAK vs AUS semifinal winner in T20 WC

The 2nd semifinal of the T20 World Cup between Pakistan and Australia is only a couple of hours away but the anticipation surrounding the game has been sky high ever since the match-up was decided at the end of the Super 12 stage. Joining the bandwagon is Aakash Chopra, who has picked his winner for the clash.

While speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, the former India opener claimed that Babar Azam-led Pakistan will beat Aaron Finch's Australia and script history.

“Pakistan will win. History won't repeat itself but a new history will be rewritten,” stated Chopra.

Chopra, while analysing potential battles, said that left-arm seamers and left-arm spinners from both teams will dominate.

“Two or more wickets will fall in the two powerplays. Both teams will attack with the new ball. Second, I believe left-arm seamers - Mitchell Starc and Shaheen Shah Afridi - will clinch three or more wickets together at various stages of the game. Leg-spinners [Adam] Zampa and Shadab [Khan] will pick up two more wickets together as well. Pakistan, for an Asian nation, doesn't play leg-spin as well as they should,” explained Chopra.

Moreover, Chopra called out ICC for their planning, opining that the knockouts should have been scheduled earlier to remove the factor of dew from the equation.

“The match is in Dubai so the toss is quite crucial because it decides which team will bat second and have it easy. We have seen this a lot of times. But this doesn't mean the team batting first can't win; if you put up a good score, you can win as well. I had this suggestion that final and semi-finals should have started earlier than usual because considering the dew, let's not make toss the most important thing because contest is fun only when the match is equally exciting after the toss. If the toss starts favoring [one team] more then you starting winning by luck,” argues Chopra.

