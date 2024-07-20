NOTTINGHAM, England — Kavem Hodge's maiden test century spearheaded West Indies' greater resolve as they made 351-5 to trail England by 65 runs on day two Friday at Trent Bridge. Hodge's maiden century leads strong West Indies reply in 2nd test

The visitors folded meekly at Lord's in the first test last week and conceded 416 to England on Thursday.

But despite a 97 mph bombardment from bowler Mark Wood, who twice broke his own record for the fastest over measured in English conditions, West Indies finally won a day in the series.

Hodge scored a dogged 120 after being dropped by Joe Root on 16. Hodge's stand of 175 with Alick Athanaze through a wicketless middle session powered the West Indies riposte.

Wood first appeared in the 10th over, hit 93 mph with his first ball and averaged 94 mph in his first three overs, drawing gasps from the stands when the big screen flashed his top speed.

Having survived Wood's onslaught, opener Mikyle Louis relaxed enough to go after spinner Shoaib Bashir and thrash uppishly into the leg side. On 21, Louis was caught by Harry Brook.

Bashir claimed a second just before lunch when Kirk McKenzie perished to a risible hack on 11 and Gus Atkinson hustled out Kraigg Brathwaite, who flapped a bouncer to short leg on 48.

From 89-3 at lunch, West Indies put together its best passage of cricket since landing in the country this month. Athanaze was particularly easy on the eye, leaning into drives and steering the ball behind square, while Hodge made a flintier knock at the other end.

Between them, the pair added 123 in a wicketless afternoon session, forcing the television cameras to seek out the forcibly retired England pacer James Anderson, who was watching from the pavilion.

An extended spell of bumpers from Wood and Atkinson were soaked up with only the occasional miscue, though Athanaze did rock backwards after having his helmet rattled.

After a stand of 175, Athanaze finally fell for 82, flashing Ben Stokes to gully.

“Really happy for Alick,” Hodge said. “He's so aggressive that the attention goes away from me and I can bat under the radar. We complement each other very well.”

Hodge reached three figures off 143 balls with a lovely on-drive off Stokes. He circled the stumps at the non-striker's end and leaped into Jason Holder's bear hug on the way back.

“It was amazing. From 97, I kind of blanked out,” Hodge said. “I was just trying my best to stay in the moment. Everything was just a blur. I told Jason I was still pinching myself, even after the celebration I hadn't grasped it yet. It was still like a dream.”

Hodge eventually fell to Chris Woakes lbw late in the day. His 120 off 171 balls included 19 boundaries.

Holder, 23 not out, and Joshua Da Silva, 32 not out, chipped away at England's remaining lead in a stand of 46 that will resume on Saturday.

Reliable ball-tracking data became available in England only in 2006, and Wood is responsible for the top five fastest overs following similarly fiery outings at Lord's in 2021 and at Headingley during last year’s Ashes.

He did everything in his power to force a breakthrough but in the end he limped gingerly from the field with figures of 0-51 from 14.1 overs.

All of the England bowlers struggled.

Woakes, Anderson’s successor as leader of the attack, struggled to create consistent danger, Atkinson's Midas touch from the first test went missing, and Bashir failed to manage a single maiden as his 23 overs cost exactly 100.

