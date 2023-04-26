'Honestly, Rohit should take a break': Gavaskar dishes out 'MI need a miracle' verdict, voices major ‘WTC Final’ concern

Mumbai Indians faced their second defeat in a row on Tuesday night, going down by 55 runs to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The side endured a poor bowling effort after Titans batted first; they conceded 76 runs in the final four overs of the innings, as the defending champions posted a mammoth score of 207/6 in 20 overs. In the run-chase, MI lacked strong partnerships in the middle overs as the side was restricted to 152/9.

Rohit Sharma(PTI)

The MI had a disastrous start to the season, as they went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets in the opening game; in seven matches, they've lost three and their chances of qualification are now tricky, with the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Gujarat Titans dishing out consistent performances.

The MI finished at the bottom of the table last year and even as the side has produced improved performances this year, their playoff chances look bleak. Amid their inconsistent form, former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has come up with a rather blunt message for Rohit Sharma, who is also enduring issues with form.

Rohit has scored 181 runs in seven matches in the season so far, and Gavaskar believes it's time for the MI captain to “take a break.”

"I would like to see some change in the batting order [for Mumbai Indians]," Gavaskar said on Star Sports, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"Honestly, I would also say that Rohit should maybe also take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship [final]. [He can] come back again for the last few matches, but right now, [he should] take a little bit of a breather himself."

"He is looking just that little bit preoccupied. Maybe at this stage he is thinking about the WTC [final], I don't know," Gavaskar said. “But I do believe that at this stage he needs a little bit of a break, and come back for the last three or four matches so that he is in rhythm for the World Test Championship [final].”

Gavaskar further mentioned that MI would need a “miracle” to qualify for the playoffs.

"It's going to be a miracle that's going to make them qualify [for the IPL playoffs]," Gavaskar said. “The way they are at the moment, yes, they could conceivably finish [at number] four, but they will have to play some extraordinary cricket, both batting as well as bowling.”

