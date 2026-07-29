‘Hope he is smiling down on us’: After humiliating Pakistan, West Indies' Roston Chase dedicates win to Garry Sobers

West Indies skipper Roston Chase has dedicated the team’s 90-run win against Pakistan in the first Test in Trinidad to legendary Caribbean all-rounder Garry Sobers, who passed away a few days ago at the age of 89. It is quite extraordinary that the hosts won the game exactly on the day, Sobers, considered by many the greatest all-rounder in cricket’s entire history to date, would have turned 90.

Roston Chase is proud of his bunch. (AFP)

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"We wanted to make him proud and had a chat about it before the match. I hope he is smiling down on us," said Chase.

"I also want to thank the Trinidad crowd for coming out and supporting us. It was not a big crowd, but it gave us enough energy and support to go out there and perform," he added.

Also Read; West Indies thrash Pakistan by 90 runs in first Test despite Babar Azam unbeaten fifty

Chasing 211 to win on day four of the game at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, the Pakistani side, led by Babar Azam, came unstuck and were bowled out for just 120. Apart from Azam (58 not out), there was no resistance from the visitors’ batters. Jayden Seales took 5/20 to orchestrate Pakistan’s embarrassing defeat. Chase said his side had put in a lot of effort in the past few months, and the result was a reflection of their hard work. Earlier this month at home, the Caribbean team also beat Sri Lanka in the two-game Test series.

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{{^usCountry}} "I think these two teams that we've played, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, they're closer to us in the rankings. I don't want to say they're teams we should beat, but I think it's a more even contest between us. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I think these two teams that we've played, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, they're closer to us in the rankings. I don't want to say they're teams we should beat, but I think it's a more even contest between us. {{/usCountry}}

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"The guys are confident, and over the last few months we've been putting in some extra hard work. We had a camp as well before the Sri Lanka series, and I think that really helped us become closer as a unit and also work on our weaknesses and improve our strengths as well. So I think that this is the upliftment of that practice and camp."

Pitch partial towards pacer

Interestingly, all 40 wickets in the game fell to pacers. Chase said: “I think it just goes to show that it was more friendly towards the seamers. The Pakistani spinner [Ali Usman] bowled a number of overs, but he didn't get a wicket. Jomel Warrican bowled a few, didn't get a wicket and didn't look too threatening as well. The fast bowlers really put the ball in the right areas, and it paid off."

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The second and last Test between West Indies and Pakistan will be played from August 2 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.