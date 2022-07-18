'Hope you are well': Jaffer celebrates India's ODI series win with savage tweet for Vaughan, leaves fans in splits

India completed an ODI series victory over England with a famous run-chase in Manchester, thanks to the efforts of Hardik Pandya, who became the first Indian player with four wickets and a half-century in the same match overseas, and Rishabh Pant's maiden 50-over century, as they shepherded a tricky chase after India found themselves at 72-4. Also Read | ‘It looks like Kohli needs break’: England great backs Virat, says ‘you got to look after your best players’

It was a thoroughly entertaining partnership between two of India's most exciting players, and while the large contingent of Indian fans at Old Trafford and those watching from home certainly enjoyed it, so did Wasim Jaffer, who took the opportunity to continue his ongoing banter with Michael Vaughan.

Taking to Twitter, the former Indian batter shared a picture with the caption "Lying on a baaz having a ball," with a picture of him smiling while watching the match. He followed this up with a tongue-in-cheek dig at his regular sparring partner on social media, writing "Hope you're well Michael Vaughan."

The pun was in reference to Bazball, the nickname for England's new style of attacking cricket in Test match cricket under the coaching of Brendon McCullum — a tactic which has taken the world by storm, with England winning 4 Test matches in a row against New Zealand and India.

Jaffer, who is well-known for his comic nature on Twitter, has been taking subtle dogs at England's failure to reproduce that quality of cricket in the white-ball format since Bazball came into the cricket world's consciousness, having lost both the T20I and ODI series to India 2-1.

Vaughan and Jaffer have been trading friendly barbs such as this one back and forth for several months now, entertaining their Twitter following with battles of wit and consistent banter. Jaffer has often gotten the better of Vaughan, and this might be yet another occasion, with India leaving England after a successful tour this month.

India will now travel to the West Indies for a white ball series, while England play hosts to South Africa in a significant Test series which could shake up the WTC table. Bazball will be back on show, and the whole world including Jaffer will certainly be paying attention to how that story develops, and if opportunities for more banter present themselves.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON