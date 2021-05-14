‘Hopefully, I’ll be able to go again’: Jofra Archer on playing for Rajasthan Royals if IPL 2021 gets rescheduled

England speedster Jofra Archer is hopeful of participating in the Indian Premier League (2021) if the tournament gets rescheduled later this year. The league was indefinitely suspended on May 4 after several players and support staffs tested positive for Covid-19. The BCCI and IPL governing council in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone the tournament.

Archer, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals, couldn’t play a single game in the IPL 2021 as he had suffered a hand injury and later underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand after an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.

“If I did go to India probably would have home early anyway. Hopefully, if it (IPL) does get reschedule for this year, I will be able to go again. It was a hard decision not to go to India, it was really unpredictable, I could have gone but I don't know how many games would I have played,” said Archer on Sussex Cricket YouTube channel.

“Rajasthan Royals and England supported me in my decision. You obviously build a good relationship as I have been the Royals for the last three years. Stokes too suffered a bit, I think going over his hand and I don't even know if he going to be ready for these Tests against New Zealand,” he added.

Archer had played two Tests and all the five T20Is against India, and then he was ruled out from the ODI series and the first half of the IPL.

Earlier this week, Ashley Giles, the managing director of the England men's team hinted that England's centrally contracted players are likely to miss the remainder of the IPL 2021 wherever and whenever the tournament resumes.

Giles said England's schedule for the summer is "incredibly busy" and the management wants to look after their players.

“None of us knows what a rearranged IPL looks like at the moment; where it's going to be or when. But from when we start this summer against New Zealand, our programme is incredibly busy,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Giles as saying.

“We've got a lot of important, high-profile cricket including the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. And we're going to have to look after our players,” he had added.

(With Agency Inputs)