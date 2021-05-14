'You all say Virat Kohli is the best purely to get few more clicks, likes and numbers': Michael Vaughan

India is going to tour England for a five-match Test series that starts in August this year. The England cricket team will look to avenge the 1-3 loss that they suffered at the hands of India in the four-match Test series that took place in February-March. However, before the series, India will play the all-important World Test Championship final against New Zealand on June 18 in Southampton.

It will be a battle between two premier batsmen of this era – Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. Both the batsmen have shown incredible consistency in their performance in all formats of the game.

Even though Kohli enjoys more popularity for his flair and flamboyance, most cricket fans accept the fact that Williamson is one of the best in the game. However, former England skipper Michael Vaughan did not mince any words when comparing the two legends. Vaughan said that if ‘Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world.’

“If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world. But he’s not because you’re not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because you’d get an absolute pelting on social media. So, you all say Virat is the best purely to get few more clicks and likes, few more numbers following here. Kane Williamson, across formats, is equally the best. I think the way he plays, the calm demeanour, his humbleness, the fact that he is silent about what he does,” Vaughan told Spark Sport.

“Kane Williamson has mostly had success. I’m not just saying it because I’m speaking to you guys in New Zealand but I think Kane Williamson is right up there with the great players across the three formats and certainly matches Virat Kohli. It’s just that he doesn’t have the 100 million followers on Instagram and doesn’t earn the $30-40 million or whatever Virat gets every year for his commercial endorsements.”

Kohli has scored a total of 22,818 runs in international cricket with an average of 50 in all three formats of the game. Meanwhile, Williamson has accumulated 15,093 runs in international cricket with averages of 54.31, 47.48 and 31.68 in Tests, ODIs and T20I formats respectively.