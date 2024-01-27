"Hoping for Jadeja's hundred": Fans ahead of day 3 of IND-ENG 1st Test

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 27 (ANI): Ahead of day 3 of the first Test match between India and England on Saturday at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, fans hoped that Ravindra Jadeja would make a century. HT Image

While speaking to ANI, a fan said that India can easily win the game if there's a 200-300 runs lead on the scoreboard.

"Hoping for Jadeja's hundred. If there's a lead of 200-300 runs then we can easily pick 10 wickets. Axar, Jadeja and Ashwin are bowling very well. Spin is the main factor here," a fan said.

Another fan said that the match would end on day three itself and the hosts would win by an innings, and added that they have come to the stadium to "watch Jadeja's century".

"India are batting well. The match will end today itself, and India will win by an inning. Jadeja will smash a century. We are here to watch Jadeja's century," the fan added.

Recapping the second day, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel made England spinners toil hard in the third session, taking India to a strong position at the end of Day 2 of the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

At the end of Day 2, India posted 421/7 runs on the board claiming a lead of 175 runs with Jadeja and Axar unbeaten with scores of 81(155)* and 35(62)* respectively.

While the left-handed pair dominated the majority of the third session, it was Root who turned out to be England's best spinner. He removed Jaiswal in the very first over, almost picked KL Rahul for a duck, trapped Bharat for LBW and managed to lure batters to play some half-committed shots. (ANI)