Harshit Rana to makes his international debut: India's likely XI for 3rd T20I vs Bangladesh

India are not known to make changes to their playing XI when a series is on the line. But having pocketed the series 2-0, the hosts would head into the third T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Saturday, with their tail up, and won't shy away from experimenting with the lineup. Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot during the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh in Delhi.(PTI Photo)

Prior to the T20I series, with many regular India players sitting out and a few having quit the format, Bangladesh suddenly appeared to be favourites. But all the doubts were put to rest as India's youngsters led by Suryakumar Yadav put up a show from game one. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mayank Yadav made their international debuts in Gwalior, with Reddy scoring an unbeaten 16 off 15 while Mayank started with a maiden over and returned figures of 1 for 21.

Nitish proved his worth in the second T20I in Delhi when India were 41 for 3 inside the powerplay. He along with Rinku Singh added 108 runs for the fourth wicket. Nitish slammed 74 off 34 balls, which included seven sixes and four boundaries as Rinku scored 53 off 29 balls. Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag gave finishing touches at the death to power India to 221 for 9. The target proved overwhelming for Bangladesh as the visitors were restricted to 135 for 9.

Nitish: Future perfect

In Nitish, India seem to have found a right option in the batting order and it would be a big plus if he develops his bowling in the future. Pandya has been a transformed player after his exploits during India's victorious run at the 2024 T20 World Cup, and his confidence and swagger is so much palpable. The opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma has failed to click with both batters having failed to convert their starts in Gwalior and Delhi. India would still look to persist with the same opening pair in Hyderabad, expecting them to fire, especially Samson who has been given enough rope to prove his class in India colours.

The series now decided, coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar would like to test the bench. Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Verma, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana are expected to take the field in Hyderabad on Saturday. Bishnoi and Rana look like sure starters replacing Varun Chakravarthy and Mayank respectively. Jitesh comes into picture if India decide to drop Sanju but which is unlikely to happen.

India's likely XI vs Bangladesh for 3rd T20I

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh

Allrounders: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana