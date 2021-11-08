Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / How about saying, 'well tried, boys': Gambhir urges fans to be proud and not judge Team India after T20 World Cup exit
How about saying, 'well tried, boys': Gambhir urges fans to be proud and not judge Team India after T20 World Cup exit

Former batsman Gautam Gambhir has come to the defence of the Indian cricket team and urged the public to not be too harsh on the players amid their exit from the T20 World Cup.
Virat Kohli's India did not make it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. (Getty)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 11:44 AM IST
India failed to make it to the semi-finals of the ICC tournament, when they last hope faded on Sunday as New Zealand beat Afghanistan by eight wickets to seal their place in the final four, but Gambhir feels fans should not jump to conclusions on the basis of one bad tournament and continue to support the Men in Blue.

"I'd urge the fans to continue to be proud of the Indian team. We will be disrespectful and unfaithful as their supporters if we judged them on this solitary performance in the ongoing World Cup. Yes, we lost to Pakistan. Yes, we were beaten on strategy by New Zealand. Yes, our friends from across the border are in the semis and we are not. But hold on,” Gambhir wrote in his column for Times of India.

"This Indian team won us a series in Australia early this year. Next, they turned it around when England visited India to beat them in all three formats. We currently lead them 2-1 in the away Test series with the last game to be played next year."

Gambhir highlighted the severity of a bio-bubble life and pointed out that he takes plenty of courage to go out there and play for the country match after match. These unprecedented times are bound to take a toll on the players, coupled by the fact that the cricketers are jumping from one tournament from another without much of a break, mentioned Gambhir, and added that before taking out the daggers, the feeling towards the Indian team should be of pride rather than harsh criticism.

“Before we take them to the cleaners, please pause and think that all these games were played in a bio-secure bubble. I know a few individuals who were petrified answering their doorbell when Covid-19 was at its peak, leave alone stepping out to work,” Gambhir wrote.

"But players were training at home, taking flights, quarantining in a hotel room, living a bubbled life to play and entertain you and me. Yes, they are paid handsomely and it's a professional world out there. How about just saying, "well tried, boys".

