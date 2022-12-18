How Australia's big win against South Africa puts India back in contention for a place in World Test Championship final

Team India claimed their first overseas series win in 2022 as they thrashed Bangladesh by 188 runs at Chattogram to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The hosts were completely outplayed, with KL Rahul and Co. piling a staggering 404 on the board in the first innings. The Indian unit then bundled out the hosts for 150, which saw them gain a healthy 254-run lead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India, however, refused to enforce the follow-on and walked out to bat for the second innings. Centuries by Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara helped India reach 258/2 before they declared the innings on Day 3. This left Bangladesh with a gigantic target of 513 runs to chase in the remaining days.

The hosts put up a strong fight, with debutant Zakir Hasan smashing a ton in his maiden outing. Shakib Al Hasan also chipped in with 84 but 324 is all what Bangladesh could manage.

Also Read | Ponting's blunt verdict on Warner's Test future amid horror run of form: 'What he should be doing is being realistic'

Kuldeep Yadav, who scalped a total of 8 wickets and scored 40 runs, was named the player of the match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, South Africa endured a tough six wickets defeat in the first of the three Tests. The contest wrapped up in two days, as batting first South Africa were skittled for 152, following which they wrapped the Australian innings for 218.

Australia maintained their dominance and packed the Proteas for 99 in their second innings, thus leaving them with a 34-run target, which they eventually chased down after early hiccups.

After both the outcome, India find themselves on the second spot after Australia on the ICC World Test Championship table.

India have 55.77 points percentage, while South Africa's points percentage dropped to 54.55 from 60.

India, who are in the fray for the finale for the second time in a row, are being challenged by Australia and South Africa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australia, who currently stand top of the points table, will advance to the finals if they blank South Africa 3-0 in the ongoing series. They had earlier claimed a 2-0 win over West Indies.

Also Read | 'Kuldeep Yadav let me down. He looked fatigued and seems to have fitness issue': Ex-Pakistan bowler's fiery remark

India, on the other hand, will engage in five more Tests, which also include the second encounter against Bangladesh, which starts from Thursday. After the series, India will lock horns with Australia at home in a four-match series, which will be played between February and March next year.

If India completes a whitewash over Bangladesh, and go on to win three Tests and play a draw against Australia, they will qualify for the finals with a minimum points percentage of 64.35.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON