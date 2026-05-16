How can CSK still qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs after loss against LSG? Full scenario explained

The road for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs has become all the more difficult for the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after losing to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana on Friday. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side entered the contest as firm favourites, considering they were playing against the bottom-ranked side. Still, it wasn't meant to be as Mitchell Marsh (90), Josh Inglis (36) and Nicholas Pooran (32*) made light work of the 188-run chase, and LSG eventually cruised home with seven wickets in hand and 20 balls to spare.

CSK suffered a loss against the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. (ANI Pic Service)

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With the loss against the Rishabh Pant-led side, CSK remain static at the fifth position with 12 points from 12 matches. As a result of this defeat, the franchise can now only get to a maximum of 16 points. However, the franchise is not out of the running and can still make it to the top four. For CSK to qualify for the top four, the franchise needs to win its remaining two matches. If the team registers two wins on the trot, they will get to 16 points in 14 matches.

However, winning both games won't be enough for CSK to sail through, as the team would still need at least one of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings or the Rajasthan Royals to stumble. If Punjab win their remaining matches, they will reach 17 points, a tally CSK cannot match.

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{{^usCountry}} On the other hand, if the Royals and Sunrisers win their remaining matches, they will get to 18 points. A loss in one game and wins in two would take the Rajasthan Royals to 16 points, the same number that CSK can also achieve. A loss and a win for the Sunrisers will also take them to 16 points. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the other hand, if the Royals and Sunrisers win their remaining matches, they will get to 18 points. A loss in one game and wins in two would take the Rajasthan Royals to 16 points, the same number that CSK can also achieve. A loss and a win for the Sunrisers will also take them to 16 points. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, if CSK lose their remaining two matches, then they would be out of the fray. The five-time champions cannot afford to drop a single game from here on. Who does CSK play next against? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, if CSK lose their remaining two matches, then they would be out of the fray. The five-time champions cannot afford to drop a single game from here on. Who does CSK play next against? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} CSK will next take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, May 18, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match promises to be a humdinger as both teams are in the playoff qualification race. Neither team can afford a slip-up, and hence the match promises to be a cracker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CSK will next take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, May 18, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match promises to be a humdinger as both teams are in the playoff qualification race. Neither team can afford a slip-up, and hence the match promises to be a cracker. {{/usCountry}}

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After the game against the Sunrisers, CSK will travel to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for their final league stage match against the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans on Thursday, May 21.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings' remaining matches are against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - May 17 and LSG (May 23). Speaking of the Rajasthan Royals, the Riyan Parag-led side will take on Delhi Capitals (May 17), LSG (May 19) and the Mumbai Indians (May 24). The Sunrisers' remaining matches against CSK and RCB (May 22).

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