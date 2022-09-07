How can India still reach Asia Cup 2022 final after Super 4 defeats to Sri Lanka and Pakistan: All scenarios explained

When India reached the Super 4 stage of 2022 Asia Cup last week, there was a particular stat that was repeatedly highlighted on social media - 14 consecutive wins for the Men in Blue in the tournament's history which stretched across four editions. But in a space of three nights, India lost two consecutive matches in the Asia Cup for the first time since 2014, leaving them on the brink of elimination. They lost to Pakistan on Sunday by five wickets and were stunned by Sri Lanka by 6 wickets, both at the Dubai International Stadium. With just a game in hand now, can Rohit Sharma's men still qualify for the Asia Cup final?

Not many expected the result that the scoreboard reflected on Tuesday night. Sri Lanka had struggled to get their campaign off to a good start few nights back with the tournament had kicked off as they have been in the format over the last few months. But the side India faced in Dubai was a rejuvenated Lankan side that had defeated Bangladesh in the group stage to proceed to the Super 4 where they avenged their defeat against Afghanistan. And finally, with their win against India, Dasun Shanaka's men qualified for the Asia Cup final. But what now for the Men in Blue?

India's Qualification scenario for the final of Asia Cup 2022

1) Afghanistan beat Pakistan.

2) India beat Afghanistan.

3) Sri Lanka beat Pakistan.

4) India's NRR should be greater than Afghanistan and Pakistan.

10 months back, at the very same country, India's hopes depended on Afghanistan beating New Zealand in 2021 T20 World Cup. On Wednesday, India will be hoping Afghanistan beat Pakistan in their second Super 4 tie to keep them alive in the Asia Cup tournament.

If Afghanistan lose, both India and Mohammad Nabi's men will bid adieu to the tournament, implying a Pakistan-Sri Lanka final. If Afghanistan win against Pakistan, India have to beat the Nabi-led side in their final Super 4 game by a big margin and expect Sri Lanka to maintain their winning streak by defeating Babar Azam's men.

