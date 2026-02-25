How Pakistan can still qualify for semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2026 after England setback: All scenarios explained

Pakistan’s Super 8 campaign at the T20 World Cup 2026 is suddenly on a knife-edge after their defeat to England, leaving them with virtually no room for error and very little control over their own destiny. With England now on four points and a semi-final spot from Group 2, Pakistan’s equation is straightforward in headline terms - but messy in the fine print. They have one game left, against Sri Lanka on 28 February in Pallekele, and must treat it as a must-win. Anything less, and the tournament is over for them. Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, reacts in the field during the T20 World Cup. (AP)

Pakistan currently sit on 1 point from 2 matches after their earlier fixture against New Zealand was washed out. Even a win over Sri Lanka will only take them to three points, which means they can’t qualify on points alone unless results elsewhere fall their way. The next two matches in the group - Sri Lanka vs New Zealand and England vs New Zealand, both in Colombo - will largely decide whether Pakistan’s final game is a genuine shootout or a formality.

What Pakistan need to reach the semi-finals The cleanest route is simple: New Zealand must lose both their remaining games. If Sri Lanka defeat New Zealand on 25 February and England then beat New Zealand on 27 February, New Zealand will stay on one point. Pakistan beating Sri Lanka would then lift them to three points and give them the second semi-final berth from the group behind England.

Also Read: Harry Brook’s thunderous century breaks T20 World Cup barrier for captains; Shaheen Afridi applauds with classy gesture

The more realistic, more dangerous scenario is a points tie. If New Zealand beat Sri Lanka but then lose to England (or the other way round), they finish on three points - the same maximum Pakistan can reach by beating Sri Lanka. In that case, qualification is likely to be decided on net run rate, and Pakistan’s current net run rate makes the margin of victory against Sri Lanka critical. A narrow win may not be enough; Pakistan would ideally want a dominant result, while also hoping England defeat New Zealand convincingly to drag New Zealand’s net run rate down.

There is also a hard elimination line. If New Zealand win both remaining games, they will qualify alongside England, and Pakistan will be knocked out even before playing their final Super 8 match. Super 8 games have no reserve days, so a washout means one point each and can twist the race. Pakistan will want a full game in Pallekele - and a ruthless, NRR-minded win.