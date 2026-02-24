Harry Brook’s thunderous century breaks T20 World Cup barrier for captains; Shaheen Afridi applauds with classy gesture

Harry Brook stood tall on the big stage when his team needed him most, notching up his maiden T20I century against Pakistan in a crucial Super 8 encounter. The England skipper chose to promote himself to number three for the high-stakes clash, a move many had been advocating since the start of the T20 World Cup, and the gamble paid rich dividends. Brook produced a commanding 50-ball hundred to guide England in their pursuit of a 165-run target. Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi shakes hands with England's captain Harry Brook after dismissing him for 100 off 51 balls. (AP)

Leading from the front, he held the innings together even as wickets fell around him and partnerships failed to flourish. While others struggled to find momentum, Brook maintained composure and kept the scoreboard moving, effectively putting the result beyond doubt before his dismissal. He reached the landmark in emphatic fashion, striking Shaheen Shah Afridi for a towering six, followed by a boundary.

However, the very next delivery saw Afridi respond, clean bowling him for 100 off 51 balls. In a fitting gesture, the Pakistan pacer walked up to Brook and shook his hand, acknowledging a superb and match-defining knock.

He also scripted history with his knock, becoming the first captain to score a century in the T20 World Cup.

Highest individual scores by a captain in T20 WCs 100 - Harry Brook vs PAK, Pallekele, 2026*

98 - Chris Gayle vs IND, Bridgetown, 2010

94* - Lorcan Tucker vs OMAN, Colombo SSC, 2026

92 - Rohit Sharma vs AUS, Bridgetown, 2024

It was also the joint-second fastest fifty in the T20 World Cup history, with Chris Gayle still holding the record with 47 balls.

Fastest hundreds in T20 World Cups (by balls) 47 - Chris Gayle vs ENG, Wankhede, 2016

50 - Chris Gayle vs SA, Joburg, 2007

50 - Harry Brook vs PAK, Pallekele, 2026*

51 - B McCullum vs BAN, Pallekele, 2012

England chased down the 165-run target with five balls to spare, sealing their second straight victory in the Super 8 phase. Brook anchored the pursuit, while Will Jacks chipped in with a brisk 28 to keep the chase on track. Pakistan’s bowling effort was led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who returned figures of 4 for 30, and Usman Tariq, who claimed 2 for 31, but their strikes came a touch too late to derail England.

Earlier, after opting to bat, Pakistan were guided by Sahibzada Farhan’s 63 from 45 balls. Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman added 25 apiece, helping their side post a competitive total, though it ultimately proved insufficient.