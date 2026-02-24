Pakistan great rips into Saim Ayub’s technical flaw, calls for Salman Agha’s demotion: ‘He often jiggles his head’

Veteran Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousaf did not mince words while assessing Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha after their disappointing returns in Tuesday’s must-win Super 8 clash against England. Ayub, already facing scrutiny for his inconsistent run in the tournament, failed to steady the innings yet again in Pallekele, managing just 7 runs at the top. His struggles have become a growing concern for Pakistan, with early wickets repeatedly putting the side on the back foot. So far, Ayub has accumulated only 70 runs in the 2026 T20 World Cup, a tally that reflects his ongoing battle for rhythm and confidence. Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha both flopped with the bat against England. (Reuters and AFP)

Yousaf went a step further in his critique of Ayub, pointing out specific technical flaws that, in his view, are hurting the young opener at the highest level. The former Pakistan batter highlighted issues in Ayub’s head position and follow-through, suggesting those subtle errors are proving expensive in high-pressure matches.

"Saim Ayub often jiggles his head while playing powerful shots, and his bat follow through usually ends up in the opposite direction of where he intends to hit. These are costly mistakes at the highest level," Yousaf wrote on X.