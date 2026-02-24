Pakistan great rips into Saim Ayub’s technical flaw, calls for Salman Agha’s demotion: ‘He often jiggles his head’
Yousaf weighed in on Salman Agha’s role in the batting order, suggesting that the team management may need to rethink his position to get the best out of him.
Veteran Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousaf did not mince words while assessing Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha after their disappointing returns in Tuesday’s must-win Super 8 clash against England. Ayub, already facing scrutiny for his inconsistent run in the tournament, failed to steady the innings yet again in Pallekele, managing just 7 runs at the top. His struggles have become a growing concern for Pakistan, with early wickets repeatedly putting the side on the back foot. So far, Ayub has accumulated only 70 runs in the 2026 T20 World Cup, a tally that reflects his ongoing battle for rhythm and confidence.
Yousaf went a step further in his critique of Ayub, pointing out specific technical flaws that, in his view, are hurting the young opener at the highest level. The former Pakistan batter highlighted issues in Ayub’s head position and follow-through, suggesting those subtle errors are proving expensive in high-pressure matches.
"Saim Ayub often jiggles his head while playing powerful shots, and his bat follow through usually ends up in the opposite direction of where he intends to hit. These are costly mistakes at the highest level," Yousaf wrote on X.
Yousaf also weighed in on skipper Agha’s role in the batting order, suggesting that the team management may need to rethink his position to get the best out of him. The former stalwart offered a clear view on where Agha could be more effective lower down the order after he had another low score - 5 against England.
"As for Salman Ali Agha, he would be better suited batting lower down the order, where he has more time to play his natural game #PAKvsENG," he added.
Also Read - ‘You’d be stupid to write India off’: Clarke doubles down on Suryakumar Yadav's men with strong backing in semis race
Pakistan post 164/9 after opting to bat first
Meanwhile, England kept Pakistan in check, limiting them to 164 for nine in their Super 8 encounter on Tuesday. Sahibzada Farhan stood out with a composed 63 off 45 balls, anchoring the innings while wickets fell around him. Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman chipped in with 25 apiece but neither could convert their starts into substantial contributions. England’s bowlers shared the spoils, with Liam Dawson leading the charge with 3 for 24, while Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer claimed two wickets each to stall Pakistan’s momentum.