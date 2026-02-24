‘You’d be stupid to write India off’: Clarke doubles down on Suryakumar Yadav's men with strong backing in semis race

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has refused to rule India out of the ongoing T20 World Cup, even after their crushing defeat to South Africa. The 76-run loss in Ahmedabad has severely dented India’s net run rate, which now stands at -3.800, leaving them in a tricky position. Their hopes for qualification are no longer entirely in their control. India will need South Africa to deliver a similar result against West Indies, while also ensuring they win their remaining two matches to keep their semifinal chances alive. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav will be under pressure with India's current situation in Super 8. (ANI)

Clarke believes South Africa’s win has shifted the momentum in the tournament, but he is still not ready to count India out. The Aussie legend admitted the defeat has increased pressure on the hosts, while maintaining that Suryakumar Yadav and Co. remain the strongest T20 side capable of reaching the final.

“For South Africa to beat the favourites in their own backyard—wow!, that’s a huge game for them and a huge victory. Now the pressure is on this Indian team, which is going to be great to see. To me, they’re still the best team. They’re the best T20 team in the world, playing in conditions they know so well. So I’m still backing them to make the final, but things change now after losing that game to South Africa," Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

He further weighed in on India’s remaining fixtures, backing them to handle Zimbabwe but warning that the clash against West Indies could prove decisive. He pointed out the Caribbean side’s rich form and confidence, suggesting that the encounter may ultimately determine which team progresses from the group.

“You definitely expect them to beat Zimbabwe—and again, no disrespect to Zimbabwe. They deserve to be in the Super 8—but I expect India to beat them comfortably. The one that’s going to be an absolute beauty is against the West Indies. The West Indies are playing their best cricket at the moment. They are strutting. They have got a brilliant team and they believe in themselves. I think that game could be the one that dictates which second team qualifies from that group," Clarke said.

““If India don’t qualify… you’d be absolutely fuming” Continuing his assessment, Clarke stressed just how massive it would be if India failed to progress, saying fans would be stunned and furious given the team’s pedigree and home advantage. He reiterated that despite the setback, writing India off would be a mistake, backing them not only to qualify but also to push for a place in the final.

“If India don’t qualify… you’d be absolutely fuming if you are an Indian cricket fan, and you would be surprised. They’re currently the best team in the world, and they’re playing in conditions they know so well. It would be huge if India didn’t qualify. I would not—you’d be stupid to—write India off, not only to qualify but also to be in that final," Clarke added.