'How come none of us who were in close contact with him got it': Goswami surprised at Saha contracting Covid-19

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Shreevats Goswami is confident that none of the players or support staff of the franchise breached any protocol related to the IPL bio-bubble, which is why the wicketkeeper batsman is all the more perplexed knowing his teammate Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for Covid-19.

Saha, along with Amit Mishra were the most recent players to return positive tests, and it was after these two players contracted the virus that the BCCI took the decision to suspend IPL 2021 indefinitely in wake of a rise in the number of cases in the bio-bubble. Although Goswami isn't sure how or where the virus entered in the team, the 31-year-old is certain it wasn't due to any breach from any of the players.

"I think everything started going in a different direction once we travelled to Delhi. I'm pretty confident that none of our team members or our staff breached any protocols of the bubble. I can't really give any guarantee where it came from, but from our point and the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise's side, I don't think we breached any protocols," Goswami told Cricket.com.

After two players from Kolkata Knight Riders – Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier – had tested positive, it emerged that Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji and a bus driver had tested Covid positive as well. It is possible that when SRH played CSK in Delhi on April 28, the virus could have transmitted. Then again, nothing can be guaranteed. When the news of Saha and Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra contracting Covid-19 broke, resulting in the postponement of the SRH-Mumbai Indians clash, that was it.

"I can't really confirm how that happened. It could have happened with him getting it through CSK players, but again, I'm assuming it. There's no certainty to that. It's quite surprising that if he got it, how come none of us who were in close contact with him got it. It's just very surprising that the virus can breach its own protocol and enter a bubble," Goswami pointed out.