How Hong Kong, UAE and Kuwait can secure the final Asia Cup 2022 spot

With Hong Kong taking on UAE in the final day of the Asia Cup 2022 qualification tournament, the sixth team for the main event will be confirmed at the Al Amerat Cricket Gound in Al Amarat (Oman). After defeating Kuwait in their previous fixture, Hong Kong are on top of the table with four points, followed by UAE in second spot (two points). Kuwait are third with two points and Singapore are bottom with zero points.

A win against UAE will be enough for Hong Kong to top the group. But a defeat would put both teams level on four points, with UAE having a higher net run rate of 1.045 compared to Hong Kong's 0.716.

Meanwhile, UAE crashed to a shocking defeat in the opener against Kuwait, but bounced back with a dominating victory against Singapore. With a higher net run rate, if they beat Hong Kong, they are likely to progress. They have the advantage of following Kuwait's match vs Singapore and if the former wins, then calculate the margin of victory needed.

Kuwait are almost out of contention and will need to defeat Singapore by a huge margin and hope that UAE wins by a narrow margin. A win for Singapore could make the Hong Kong vs UAE fixture as the de facto final.

With the final spot for Asia Cup 2022 yet to be decided, here are the confirmed squads for the showpiece event:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Dinesh Chandimal

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari

