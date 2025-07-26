How India and Pakistan can play each other thrice at Asia Cup 2025: Format sets up path for potential hat-trick

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan could face off as many as three times in the 2025 Asia Cup. The Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, confirmed that the men's tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28, with the schedule being announced on Saturday. The event, being played in the T20 format, will serve as a key build-up to the T20 World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka. Indian players celebrate their victory at the end of the Asia Cup 2023 super four match against Pakistan(AFP)

India and Pakistan will first meet in a marquee group stage fixture on Sunday, September 14. The two sides are placed in Group A alongside UAE and Oman and are expected to face each other again in the Super Four stage on the following Sunday, September 21. Should both teams qualify for the final, a third clash would be on the cards, bringing one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries to fans three times in under three weeks. Interestingly, the arch-rivals haven't squared off in the final of the continental tournament yet.

India will begin their campaign against the UAE on September 10 and are expected to play all their matches in Dubai. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong form Group B. The 19-match tournament will be hosted across two venues, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with each team allowed to fly with 17-member squads.

Announcing the dates on social media, ACC chairman and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi said: “I am delighted to confirm the dates of the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th. We look to a spectacular display of cricket. Detailed schedule will be out soon.”

ACC meeting held on July 24

The ACC had finalised UAE as the venue during a meeting held on July 24, which was attended by all 25 member nations. Although the BCCI is the official host for this edition, the tournament is being staged in the UAE following a mutual agreement between India and Pakistan to only play each other at neutral venues until at least 2027 due to the ongoing cross-border tensions.

According to PTI, as part of ACC's existing arrangement with the tournament broadcasters, India and Pakistan are always clubbed in the same group to guarantee at least two meetings. The structure also keeps the door open for a blockbuster final, should both teams make it through.