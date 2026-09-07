How Indian men's team could play two matches in two different countries on October 3

India could find themselves in one of the most unusual situations in their cricket history on October 3, 2026, with two men's teams potentially taking the field in two different countries on the same day. One side is scheduled to face the West Indies in the third and final ODI of their home series at New Chandigarh, while another could be competing for an Asian Games medal in Japan.

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill will be leading two different teams of India on the same day. (AFP)

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The West Indies ODI is scheduled to start at 2pm IST, while the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games also concludes on October 3 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Both the bronze-medal playoff and the gold-medal match are scheduled for that day, meaning any Indian progress beyond the semi-finals would make the clash unavoidable.

How India could end up playing twice on October 3

India have received direct entry into the Asian Games quarter-finals and are scheduled to face the second-placed team from Group A on September 28. Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal make up that group, with the winner of India's quarter-final moving into the semi-finals on October 1. From there, India would be guaranteed another game on October 3, irrespective of the semi-final result. A win would send them into the gold-medal match, while a defeat would leave them fighting for bronze as defending champions after their triumph at Hangzhou in 2023.

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{{^usCountry}} What makes the situation particularly striking is the strength of the squad selected for Japan. Shreyas Iyer will captain a group containing Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What makes the situation particularly striking is the strength of the squad selected for Japan. Shreyas Iyer will captain a group containing Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. {{/usCountry}}

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This is far from a developmental or fringe India side, with several members already established internationals and others firmly in the selectors' white-ball plans. Eight players from India's squad for the recent ODI series in England — Iyer, Kishan, Nitish, Axar, Washington, Bumrah, Harshit and Arshdeep — have also been picked for the Asian Games.

India's squad for the West Indies ODI series is yet to be announced, so selectors will have to account for the players unavailable because of the Games. That could leave one India side built around ODI regulars such as Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav facing West Indies in New Chandigarh, while another international-quality team plays for a medal in Japan.

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The Asian Games contingent will already have been in Japan for several days before the knockout stage begins. India are also scheduled to face hosts Japan in a historic T20I at Sano on September 22, giving the touring group time to settle before their Games campaign.

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India have remarkably done it before

October 3 would be extraordinary, but it would not be completely unprecedented in Indian cricket. On September 12, 1998, two Indian men's teams played matches in different countries on the same day during a similarly unusual split in assignments. At the Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, an India side featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Ajay Jadeja and VVS Laxman defeated Canada by 112 runs. India posted 157/9 before dismissing Canada for just 45, with Kumble returning figures of 4/11.

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At the same time in Toronto, another Indian team faced Pakistan in the Sahara Friendship Cup. Mohammad Azharuddin captained a side featuring Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Javagal Srinath and Ajit Agarkar, with Ganguly scoring 54 and taking three wickets in a six-wicket victory.

Twenty-eight years later, Indian cricket could produce a similarly remarkable split, but the circumstances would say even more about the depth now available. Rather than merely scrambling to cover simultaneous assignments, India could potentially field two teams on the same day with both packed with international and IPL experience. One side could be trying to complete an ODI series against West Indies in Punjab, while the other could be playing for an Asian Games gold medal in Japan. For all the discussion around India's bench strength over the last few years, October 3 could become one of its most striking demonstrations yet.

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