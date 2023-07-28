'How is Mahi bhai?' MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi gives away injury update in response to fan's question during movie premiere

MS Dhoni may have retired from international cricket but the fact the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) turned out to be a testimony to his extraordinary capability to bring people to the stadium. Every ground that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played in was filled to the brim with fans wearing yellow shirts having Dhoni's name at the back, choosing to cheer for the former India captain instead of their own local side.

Dhoni has been seen promoting his film in Chennai

CSK went on to win their fifth IPL title and Dhoni at the end of it stated that he would be looking to work hard and come back for another season as a way to show his gratitude to the fans. The 42-year-old had sustained a knee injury over the course of the season and he reportedly went under the knife for it in Mumbai. He has since been seen around a lot, most notably promoting a movie produced by his entertainment company in Chennai.

A video has now surfaced on social media in which his wife Sakshi can be seen attending a premiere of the movie in a theatre in Chennai. Dhoni is absent in the visuals and when a fan could be heard asking where he is, Sakshi responded by giving an update on Dhoni's injury. She first gives a thumbs up in the video when the fan asked how he is before saying: "He is recovering. He is in rehab.”

See the video here:

Earlier, a video of Dhoni walking out of the JSCA Stadium, sporting an uber-cool workout outfit – a sleeveless t-shirt, shorts and dark shades. As per unconfirmed fan reports, the visual were after Dhoni finished his training/workout. Dhoni had retired from international cricket in August 2020, more than a year after he had played his last match for India in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. He then briefly stepped down as CSK captain but took back the position after the team went through a forgettable run of results with new captain Ravindra Jadeja at the helm in the 2022 season. The team failed to make it to the playoffs for just the second time in IPL history but they came back in the most extraordinary fashion in 2023, winning their fifth IPL trophy and equalling Mumbai Indians' record for most title wins.

There was intense speculation over Jadeja would leave the team after the captaincy fiasco in 2022, especially considering he didn't play for CSK that season after being sacked from the position. But the star all-rounder was brought back into the fray by Dhoni and other members of the team management. Jadeja ended up playing a starring role in the title triumph, hitting a four and a six off the last two balls in the final when CSK needed 10 to win.

