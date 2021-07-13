Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘How long AB De Villiers wants to play’: Hogg picks four players RCB could retain ahead of IPL 2022 auctions
cricket

‘How long AB De Villiers wants to play’: Hogg picks four players RCB could retain ahead of IPL 2022 auctions

With the mega auction coming near, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg named the players that he would like to see RCB retain for the IPL 2022.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Brad Hogg (R) names the players whom RCB should retain for the IPL 2022(HT Collage)

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see a mega auction ahead of the season where the franchises would have to work out details on which player to buy and whom to release. It is expected that IPL Governing Council would not allow franchises to retain a lot of players ahead of the mega auctions.

Royal Challengers Bangalore looked like a much-settled side in 2021 as they shored up some of the areas that were their Achilles Heel in previous seasons. Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Dan Christian were brought on board and it reeked rewards as RCB were able to put in consistent efforts in the field.

With the mega auction coming near, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg named the players that he would like to see RCB retain for the IPL 2022. Hogg said that RCB should retain Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal while saying that investing in foreign players is a risky thing in today’s world.

“4-year window to invest in players. Kohli, Siraj, Chahal, Padikkal. Keeping locals vital. I would find out how long AB De Villiers wants to play before I make the final decision. Jamieson would be looked out to. Overseas player investment too risky today though,” Hogg said on Twitter.

ALSO READ | ‘It’s a different thing if you see WTC as a big failure’: Former cricketer has his say on Shastri’s tenure as IND coach

RCB have another spinner who could be a useful option in the future due to his all-round abilities. Washington Sundar has consistently performed with the ball for RCB. He keeps the run rate in check in the initial overs. He might not be a prolific wicket-taker but Sundar has impressed everyone with his composure in the power plays. Hogg also talked about retaining Sundar instead of Chahal.

“Contemplating him for his all-round ability in front of Chahal. Maybe a better option as you have a large pool of spinners to choose from in the auction and all-rounders are harder to get. #RCB #IPL,” Hogg said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rcb brad hogg ipl
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video

Raveena Tandon wishes son on birthday with a sweet post. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP