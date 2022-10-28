How Pakistan can still qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals after defeats to India, Zimbabwe

Pakistan have failed to get their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign off to a desired start and are in fact yet to open their account in the tournament after consecutive losses. Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82-run knock in Melbourne last Sunday denied Pakistan a chance at emulating their historic Dubai feat 12 months back as they lost by four wickets in their World Cup opener. Three nights later, the Babar Azam-led side suffered a shocker as they lost by a run to Zimbabwe in Perth, leaving their campaign hanging in balance.

The twin losses have dampened Pakistan's chances of making the semi-final round in the T20 World Cup, but they are still in the contest with a mathematical possibility.

How can Pakistan still qualify for T20 World Cup semi-final

Pakistan presently stand fifth in the table and are only the second team apart from Netherlands who are yet to claim a point in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Their net run rate of -0.050 separates them from Netherlands (-1.625). Pakistan of course have to win all their remaining three games - against Netherlands (Perth), Bangladesh (Adelaide) and South Africa (Sydney) - to stand a chance of making the semi-finals. However, Pakistan will have to hugely depend on other factors as well.

Current Group 2 standings in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Screengrab from t20worldcup.com)

The maximum Pakistan can gain if they win their next three games is six points. India are presently the best-placed side in the group and are expected to make the semi-final with three more games left to be played for them. They win two more and India are can finish top of Group 2, assuring themselves a semi-final berth. Even if they win one more, a superior NRR will give them the edge in the race to the semis.

For Pakistan to realise semi-final dream, they need one between South Africa and Zimbabwe to win not more than one their remaining three games. Two wins will have South Africa, the second-placed side, with seven points, which will be more than the number of points Pakistan can achieve. Same for Zimbabwe, who are placed third in the group with three points.

Remaining Group 2 Fixtures

Sunday 30 October: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe, The Gabba, Brisbane

Sunday 30 October: Netherlands v Pakistan, Perth Stadium

Sunday 30 October: India v South Africa, Perth Stadium

Wednesday 02 November: Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

Wednesday 02 November: India v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

Thursday 03 November: Pakistan v South Africa, SCG, Sydney

Sunday 06 November: South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

Sunday 06 November: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

Sunday 06 November: Zimbabwe v India, MCG, Melbourne

